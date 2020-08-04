Harold “Bub” Sheffield, one of the last surviving original Marine Raiders from World War II and a longtime Bristol resident, died over the weekend, family members confirmed Tuesday. He was 99.
Sheffield was a young Marine when he signed up with the Carlson’s Raiders, a battalion celebrated by Marines for the courage of its men in waging a new kind of fighting — hit and run behind enemy lines.
In 2011, Sheffield reviewed a paper from the Library of Congress that referred to the battalion he volunteered for as a “suicide squad.”
“Now they tell me. They didn’t tell me I was in a suicide squad,” Sheffield told the Union Leader in 2011.
As chronicled in a 2011 interview with the Union Leader, Sheffield was 21 and looking for adventure when he and a friend signed up for the Marines just after Japanese forces bombed Pearl Harbor. Shortly after boot camp on Parris Island, S.C., he was sent to Guadalcanal, part of the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific and a strategic front against the advancing Japanese.
Sheffield was in his first of many battles there, but it’s the sickness and hunger that he remembered clearly.
The men there called it Starvation Island because supplies were blocked from getting through. “Malaria, dengue (fever), dysentery, yellow jaundice — you name it, we all had it,” he said at the time.
There was nothing to eat, aside from rice the Japanese left behind.
“It was full of maggots. The doctor said to eat the maggots because that way you’ll get some more protein.”
After shipping out and recuperating at New Caledonia, Sheffield was stationed near the Second Raiders Battalion, heard they needed people and decided to join.
“We were in a defensive outfit, and we wanted to get into a fighting outfit,” he told the Union Leader in 2011. “We were young and kind of foolish.”
Sheffield reflected back on the hardships, death, injuries and illnesses he saw in the war and admitted that’s not how it’s sometimes portrayed in movies.
“There are no glories. Most of that’s so phony,” Sheffield said in 2011.
With the Raiders, Sheffield served on Bougainville, another island in the Solomon Islands that the Japanese occupied. His job was to scout behind enemy lines and report back on Japanese positions.
The scouting patrols were typically small, with just three to five Marines, and they traveled light, often with pistols instead of rifles and without helmets. They would stay out for days at a time. Once the tide started to turn in the Allies’ favor, the Raiders’ hit-and-run specialties were no longer needed, and they were disbanded. Sheffield was then sent to Guam, where he remembers a shell crashing into his foxhole, badly injuring the man next to him but failing to explode.
Sheffield returned to the United States after 29 months of the war. Though born in New Jersey, New Hampshire was a childhood summer destination, and he later made his home in Alexandria, working in real estate development and raising two children in his first marriage and four in his second.
He included his memories of the war in a book, partially dictated to co-author Joe Denning, called “The Life, Times and Memories of a Marine Raider,” so his children would be able to have a record of his life.
Sheffield was Arlington, Va., resident Dave Barnett’s great uncle. Barnett called him a “truly amazing man” in an online tribute.
“Even into his 90’s, he traveled across the country giving lectures, and presenting his story about the Raiders and his fellow soldiers,” wrote Barnett on social media. “He gave a talk at the Library of Congress, where I really got to understand his story and the horrific tolls the war took on his fellow soldiers. To them, he was a hero, but to me he was just ‘Uncle Bub.’ We’re all definitely going to miss Bub, but I can’t imagine a more fulfilling life led than his. He was an amazing son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband, uncle, great uncle, and always a Marine. I’m a better person for having known him and being part of his life.”
“Raider Harold Sheffield’s passing at the age of 99 will be mourned by all Raiders, but the life he lived will be celebrated and remembered,” said the U.S. Marine Raider Association in a statement. “Rest well Raider.”