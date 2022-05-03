Two different tallies of the number of homeless people in New Hampshire last year were released Tuesday, with one showing a 11% drop and the other a scant 1% reduction.
The two counts also differ in the number of homelessness people in the state. The Point in Time census, an annual January head count that is required by the federal government, placed the number at 1,491 in 2021, down 11% from the prior year.
Another tally -- a survey of people who experienced homelessness at one point during a 12-month period -- was nearly three times the Point in Time count.
The Point in Time count showed reductions in nearly all categories -- families, single adults, sheltered, unsheltered and chronic.
The number of homeless veterans increased by only three, to 119. For the first time in two years, one child was found alone in an emergency shelter for unaccompanied minors.
The New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness reported both figures Tuesday. It raised caution about the Point in Time count.
All three Continuum of Care organizations, which perform the head count, requested partial waivers, citing COVID-19 precautions, the Coalition said. Meanwhile, shelters reduced their capacity because of COVID-19.
"There should be caution relying solely on the 2021 Sheltered Point in Time Count collected data, as this may be an inaccurate depiction of the state's homeless," the report reads.
The other count comes from the Homeless Management Information System, which relies on client-level data collected from any state or federally funded homeless service program.
It runs from a 12-month period that ended on June 30, 2021, and found 4,412 people who experienced homelessness at one point during the year, a drop of 1%.
It found that the number of chronic homeless and unsheltered homeless increased from the previous 12 months.
The number of unsheltered people more than doubled, from 411 to 1,082. Those increases were attributed in large part to shelters reducing their capacity in the face of COVID-19 precautions.
Family homelessness, on the other hand, fell 17%, to 1,311. The Coalition attributed the drop to eviction moratoriums and federal COVID-19 relief.
The report counted 239 chronic homeless people in Manchester and 889 in the state as a whole.
"A lack of affordable housing is the primary precipitating factor leading to homelessness. No matter why an individual is at-risk of homelessness, having access to affordable housing prevents homelessness," the report reads.
The percentage of chronic homeless, 19%, is less than the national trend of 27%, the report reads.
Chronic homelessness can be expensive when it comes to health care and criminal justice, and it is debilitating to those lost in it, the report reads.
The report calls for permanent supportive housing. Also termed Housing First, the model calls for no preconditions to put someone in a room or apartment and provide services.
A newly available Medicaid tenant services benefit will support the specialized housing and services, the Coalition said.