Brady Sullivan properties got an OK from the Manchester Planning Board to convert part of Brady Sullivan Plaza on Elm Street — one of the tallest buildings in the state — into 155 apartments.
The first phase of the project will include 134 units, 70 of which will be on the second, third, sixth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th floors. The first floor will include 31 units and converted garage space will include 33, according to the application.
About 11 of the units will only have skylights to provide natural light, according to the plans.
The 20-story building at 1000 Elm St., built in 1972, was purchased by Brady Sullivan in 2006.
The board approved both site plans and a conditional use permit to allow units on the ground level. The Central Business District calls for commercial tenants on ground floors.
As part of the review, planning board members asked for commercial space to be preserved along the plaza off Elm Street. Revised plans presented on Jan. 20 included several smaller retail units.
The locations of the remaining 21 apartments have not been finalized.
Brady Sullivan will convert a concrete walkway into what they are calling “Spring Street pocket plaza,” which will include grass, planters and bike racks.
The units in the tower will feature floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the city, including City Hall and the Uncanoonuc mountains.
In all, the building is expected to have six three-bedroom, 147 two-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments with an average of 1,000 square feet, according to the project application.
The rental costs for the units have not been determined, according to the company.