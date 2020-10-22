Town planners have approved a new workforce housing development that will bring nearly 240 condominiums to Bedford.
Sebbins Brook Crossing was unanimously approved by the Bedford Planning Board last week. The project includes three four-story buildings across from Iron Horse Drive on a 25-acre parcel abutting South River Road. A separate clubhouse with pool also will be constructed.
“This is a site that we believe will be attractive to the people that would be the buyers of these condominium units,” said Mark Woglom of Opechee Corp., the design and construction management firm representing the applicants, Circle Drive Associates.
The first phase of the development includes two four-story workforce housing apartment buildings with 71 units each, as well as one four-story senior housing building with 96 units for ages 55 and up. The apartment buildings will operate under a condominium association form of ownership.
“It does achieve workforce housing in a desirable location, which is an important component,” Woglom said. “We have really worked hard to come up with buildings that minimize the impact on the site.”
Although local zoning restricts workforce housing to no more than 12 units per building in the performance zone where this parcel sits, waivers were granted by the planning board to permit the Sebbins Brook Crossing project.
According to Becky Hebert, Bedford's planning director, 25% of the units will be workforce housing units and the rest will be market rate. Unlike other residential projects the planning board has considered in recent years, this one received little opposition from local residents.
No one spoke out against the project last week when it was reviewed by the planning board, which granted several waivers to allow the multifamily residential buildings along South River Road.
Last month, the planning board denied a separate project for 200 luxury apartments and a movie theater at the Market and Main complex along South River Road. In that case, the planning board rejected a waiver seeking multifamily residential use within the town’s performance zone.
The Market and Main project involved proposed rental units above retail space and did not include any workforce housing component.
“Our goal is to sell these,” Woglom said of the condominium units at Sebbins Brook Crossing. A second phase of the development, which has not yet been introduced to town planners, includes a proposed commercial aspect for the Sebbins Brook Crossing complex.
“What makes you think that commercial is going to be successful in the front of the property?” asked Stephen Clough, planning board member.
The commercial component will be considered on a much smaller scale, according to Woglom, who said a small office building or medical building could be ideal for the few acres of land left for development there.
The land represents one of the largest remaining undeveloped parcels in Bedford’s performance zone, according to town planners. The site was previously approved for various projects, including a funeral home, retail development and warehouse and manufacturing building. None of those plans came to fruition.
Previously, a citizen petition opposing the construction of any additional apartments in Bedford was created. Also, several zoning changes were approved at the polls last year, including granting permission for workforce housing developments in the performance zone but prohibiting workforce housing in the commercial and office districts in Bedford.
The new condominiums will be energy-efficient and offer electric doors at all entrances and exits, as well as radio frequency identification sensors at the elevators so that residents do not have to touch any door handles or buttons in light of COVID-19 concerns, Woglom said earlier.