FILE PHOTO: Homes for sale in Washington

FILE PHOTO: A "For Rent, For Sale" sign is seen outside of a home in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2022.  

 SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

The interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan last week shot to the highest since December 2000, helping drive mortgage applications to a 28-year low, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said the average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed 15 basis points to 7.31% in the week ended Aug. 18. That came after yields on the government bonds that influence home-loan rates surged to the highest since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.