MANCHESTER — A Nashua developer is seeking a variance from the city’s zoning board to build a 42-unit condominium building on South Willow Street.
The parcel at 10000 South Willow St. includes a single-family home, but the 2.89-acre lot is in an industrial zoning district. Lefavor Folio, an entity based in Nashua, plans to tear down the home to construct a three-story building with 46 parking spaces in an underground garage, according to an application submitted to the zoning board. The board will hear the plans at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The plan calls for 60 outdoor parking spaces.
Lefavor Folio says the plan doesn’t alter the “essential character” or threaten the public health, safety or welfare of the area. The units will also help alleviate a housing shortage and benefit the public good, according to the application.
“The property is in a good location for commuters as it is a short drive to Exit 5 off I-93, with its park and ride facility,” the application reads.
The design will be similar to apartments built at Bedford Hills at the intersection of routes 101 and 114 near the Copper Door restaurant in Bedford.
The building will be set back from the road and not immediately adjacent to industrial buildings.
“The proposed development is more in keeping with the size and scale of development on surrounding properties, including an abutting hotel use, than the historical single-family use of the property,” the application reads. “The property also abuts two lots with frontage in the RS-M zoning district, a district where multi-family dwellings are permitted.”
The applicant claims they considered building a townhouse development, but thought the multi-family building would be a better fit given the property’s topography.
Portions of the property closest to nearby ponds and wetlands on neighboring properties will be free of building and pavement, according to the application.
“The applicant is not seeking to develop every last inch of the property,” the application reads. “It proposes a density towards the lower end of the range of potential densities for a multi-family development. There is at least 25-feet of undeveloped land around the entirety of the proposed development.”