According to the By Brittany Goldwyn blog, pothos plants are classic choices for hanging decor and can be found at most nurseries. Common choices are the golden pothos, marble green pothos, jade pothos and neon pothos.

One of 2022’s top interior design trends is all about bringing the outdoors in. Following years of being cooped up at home with minimal social interaction due to the pandemic, many homeowners and professional designers are looking for ways to make the home feel more relaxing, inviting and natural.

From mixing and matching different types of metal fixtures to slapping on a fresh coat of a verdant green, there are a number of clever ways to bring the outside in. But, adding some plant life to your living space is easily the most obvious.