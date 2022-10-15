Clutter on the countertop can also clutter up your day, whether you're rushing to get ready for a morning meeting or trying to make dinner before your hangry kid melts down. Although it's not possible to instantly double the size of your kitchen or bathroom, there are several easy (and affordable!) strategies to make the surfaces in those all-important spaces work more efficiently.

Professional home organizers will tell you the first step is to consider your lifestyle. "It's really taking a look at the way that you function day-to-day and what you use the most," says Kimberly Hairston-Neal, owner of Pittsburgh organizing company the Modern Steward. "Typically," echoes Kenika Williams, founder of Atlanta's Tidied by K, "people just have too much stuff."