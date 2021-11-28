A developer hopes to build 60 townhouses on Front Street in Manchester.
The 8.2-acre lot at the intersection of Old Hackett Hill Road has recently been rezoned from a residential suburban zoning district to residential suburban multifamily, according to the project application. The project involves the construction of 1,150 linear feet of private roadways, to be called Stone Brook Way.
The townhouses will include a mix of two- three-bedroom units. Individual buildings will include four, six, eight and 10 units, according to the application. A total of 10 buildings are proposed with 26 of the proposed 60 units with single garages built underneath living space.
The planning board will hear the plans at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“The private roadway system will include a new main access driveway onto Front Street and a 26-foot wide private drive that winds its way through the development,” the application reads. “The project will disturb approximately 5.7-acres of terrain and will leave approximately 2.5-acres undisturbed.”
The units will be rented by the developer, Socha Companies. Stone Brook LLC bought the property for $1.2 million in July, according to assessor records.
William Socha submitted a request to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to have the land rezoned. Right now, a single-family home exists on the property.
“All buildings will be constructed in a similar style as the (developer’s) previous projects across Manchester,” the application reads.
Besides planning board site plan approval, the project requires permits from the state Department of Environmental Services and Department of Transportation. The permits are expected to be in place by the spring.
“It is expected that all infrastructure improvements would be installed within a 12-month timeframe thereafter,” the application reads. All utilities will be placed underground, according to the application.
The construction of the 60 units is expected to take between one and two years.
According to the application, the land will allow for up to 69 units whereas only 60 are proposed.
“The proposed planned development is of similar character and density to the existing multifamily developments and single-family attached developments located along Front Street in the subject R-SM district,” the application reads. “The character, scale and density of the planned development is appropriate to the surrounding neighborhood.”