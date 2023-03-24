Great Island Garden Club’s town-wide daffodil explosion should reach full bloom in mid April.
Barbara Moore has to stop and think when asked how many daffodils the Great Island Garden Club supplied to the community leading up to spring 2023. “With the residents and garden club together, it’s 7,950,” she finally said.
But the current president of the garden club doesn’t mind rounding it off to 8,000. What are 50 more bulbs in the light of 400 years of history?
The tiny coastal town celebrates its 400th anniversary this year, and its gardeners, both club and private, are ready to put on a show with an explosion of daffodils set to be in full bloom by mid-to-late April. It’s been three years in the planning, and will put New Castle in her best light for her birthday.
Moore and members Glicka Kaplan and Diane Coniglio recently got together to explain the project.
According to them, former President Pat Lenz got the idea from the Dunbarton Garden Club, which did a similar project for a milestone birthday. Lenz got the club interested, and they began selling daffodil bulbs to residents and planting them in the community gardens the club maintains, including the Rec Center, the Gatehouse, the entrance to Great Island Common, the post office and town office.
“Wherever there’s a spot, there’s a garden,” Coniglio said.
They ordered 8,000 bulbs from Holland, according to Moore. The plants began blooming in 2021, continued in 2022, and will be at their full strength this spring.
The women give Lenz the credit for the initial organization of the project, including the concept and the separating of thousands of bulbs from bulk packaging into smaller units for homes and businesses.
“It was a way to beautify the community, and also to unite the community,” Moore said.
Daffodils were chosen because they signify “new birth and new beginnings,” the women agreed.
Daffodils also proliferate well, Moore noted. At home, “We had to thin out our daffodil bed, and we gave several hundred to the Historical Society.”
But daffodils are only part of what the club does, Moore said. They also foster summer and fall flowers in their public gardens, and they decorate town buildings for the December holidays. It’s all done with an organized system of who weeds when, where.
“When they’re all up and blooming,” Coniglio mused, “they are really something to see.” When she has guests, she always points out the community gardens.
While it was too early at press time to see this year’s crop, it won’t be long, the three women said. “I went for a walk today, and I saw one coming up,” Kaplan said.
The group also has regular educational meetings on various aspects of horticulture, and they support several nonprofits: Crossroads House, the Southeast Land Trust, and the Conservation Law Foundation.
Coastal gardening has its advantages and disadvantages, they agreed. The climate is milder than inland, with an earlier spring, Moore said. Because of the mildness, she can grow a few things that don’t flourish away from the ocean. Rugosa roses and hydrangeas “really like the coast,” she observed.
But the soil tends to be thin, and dries out quickly. “There’s also a lot of ledge,” she said.
Coniglio lived 25 years in New Jersey, and said that the deer problem was far worse there.
Kaplan enjoys her coastal garden, and pointed to the benefits of being in the Great Island club. She’s drawn from the knowledge of older residents, and she credits the University of New Hampshire as a wonderful resource.
‘Secret Gardens’ tour in June
When the daffodils are all in bloom, the garden club isn’t done giving. There’s the annual maintenance on their community gardens, and this year they have a special gift to the community: “The Secret Gardens of New Castle,” a self-guided tour of 11 selected members’ gardens taking place June 16-17.
The tour includes gardens in the village, or Historic District.
There will be a trolley shuttle to the center of town, for guests who have to park farther away. The Islander Cafe will be open. The New Castle Historical Society will be open and staffed, with members ready to talk about town history or the society’s new garden. The Congregational Church will be open with an historian on site to discuss the church’s history, and there will be a bake sale.
Tourgoers will be treated to a variety of gardens including Moore’s, inspired by a French garden overlooking the Mediterranean; butterfly-friendly gardens; and one focusing on medicinal herbs in the Colonial mode. Several of the gardens are attached to historic homes that are remarkable in their own right, Kaplan said.
If the visitor has a browner thumb, not to worry, according to Coniglio: admission includes a write-up on each garden and what’s notable in it.
“Secret Gardens of New Castle” will be offered Friday, June 16, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit greatislangardenclub.org.