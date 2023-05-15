When Colleen Randall bought her house in 2016 for $174,000, she figured it was the perfect starter home. Then the past few years made the deal even sweeter: She doubled the square footage after redoing her unfinished basement.

Now the three-bed, three-bath house in Hagerstown, Maryland, is worth $260,000, minimum. Refinancing in 2020 also lowered her mortgage rate from 3.25 to 2.75 percent and knocked off her private mortgage insurance.