A 20-year measure of housing affordability hit its worst in May as home prices notched a record $465,000 median price statewide.
May’s score of 66 “means the state's median household income is just 66% of what is necessary to qualify for the median-priced home under prevailing interest rates,” said Dave Cummings, vice president of communications and member engagement at the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.
That's the lowest figure in the association's recorded history and represents a 36% decline in two years, Cummings said. By comparison, the affordability index in May 2013 was 180, he said.
Thanks to higher interest rates and elevated home prices versus two years ago, someone buying a home at May’s median price and putting 5% down would pay more than $1,200 more a month in principal and interest than under similar circumstances in May 2021.
Sales finalized in May fell 22% from a year ago. For the first five months of 2023, there were 21% fewer homes sold than during the same time frame in 2022.
At the end of May, 1,489 single-family residential homes were on the market, a 10% drop from a year earlier, Cummings said.
Six of the state’s 10 largest communities saw their median sales prices in May lower than a year earlier.
Portsmouth’s dropped 16.6% to $600,000 in May while Nashua’s was 5.3% lower to $450,000. On the flip side, the median price in Manchester jumped 18.3% to $432,500. Londonderry’s median rose 10.1% to $600,000, according to the Realtors group.
Alexis Goldsack, a Realtor at RE/MAX Innovative Properties in Hollis, knows about supply and demand.
She put her Brown Avenue home in Manchester up for sale last month.
The three-bedroom home garnered six offers in five days. Buyers from Lawrence, Mass., have agreed to pay above the property’s $350,000 asking price when the deal closes June 23.
“A lot of my clients do want single-family properties,” she said. “They specifically say with privacy.”
Goldsack said she also represents the New Hampshire buyers who put under contract a four-bedroom, 3,043-square-foot house in Litchfield about three days after it hit the market. A planned open house was even canceled.
Her clients got the first showing and made the first offer, she said.
“We went back and forth a bit” with competing offers, pushing the price above the $789,900 asking price, she said.
“If you want the house, you better give the sellers what they’re asking for,” she said. “There’s buyers lined up at the door.”
Along the Seacoast, a 13-community area had 21 homes that sold for more than a million dollars each, the most ever in May, according to the Seacoast Board of Realtors.
The 69 May single-family sales represented the best month since December but were 22% fewer than from a year ago.