Builder in Hooksett
Buy Now

Manchester builder Wayne Kenney looks at a house he was constructing on Marigold Way in Hooksett in 2021.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER FILE

A 20-year measure of housing affordability hit its worst in May as home prices notched a record $465,000 median price statewide.

May’s score of 66 “means the state's median household income is just 66% of what is necessary to qualify for the median-priced home under prevailing interest rates,” said Dave Cummings, vice president of communications and member engagement at the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.