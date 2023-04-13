Another $9 million in pandemic housing relief heading to NH Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Apr 13, 2023 44 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save New Hampshire will receive another $9 million in pandemic relief funds to be spent on housing and rents, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced.Shaheen said the money is urgently needed as housing insecurity rises in New Hampshire and the emergency hotel program expires.She said the Biden administration has sent $17 million since October to New Hampshire to shore up the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.Individuals and couples without children who were living in hotels lost their rental assistance on April 1. Families are due to lose their help in mid-June. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Erap Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Bedford looks to use $121K grant to study housing options Home prices creep up despite interest hikes {{title}} Most Popular Bedford looks to use $121K grant to study housing options Home prices creep up despite interest hikes This is why your basement floods during stormy weather 8,000 blooms: New Castle dressed with daffodils for 400th anniversary Request News Coverage