Wellington Hill apartments planned
New apartment buildings are proposed in the area at the end of Edward J. Roy Drive near Fox Hollow Way in Manchester.

Torrington Properties remains committed to building an apartment complex with 305 units in the Wellington Hill neighborhood in Manchester’s northeast corner, but the project has been delayed as more than 80 properties needed to be acquired.

The company is also facing rising interest rates and construction costs and is seeking ways to reduce costs.