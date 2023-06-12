Torrington Properties remains committed to building an apartment complex with 305 units in the Wellington Hill neighborhood in Manchester’s northeast corner, but the project has been delayed as more than 80 properties needed to be acquired.
The company is also facing rising interest rates and construction costs and is seeking ways to reduce costs.
The planning board earlier this month granted a one-year extension for the project after it took 18 months to secure titles for 81 lots between Smyth Road and Radburn Street. The board also agreed to reduce school impact fees from $953,125 to $708,125.
As part of the project, Torrington must build a public street with sidewalks and bicycle lanes to provide a second access to the Wellington Hill neighborhoods.
“Since the project planning started, the cost to construct a city roadway instead of a private driveway skyrocketed and as of this date is estimated to be in the $2.2 million range,” an application for an impact fee waiver reads.
The plans call for three buildings at the site, located north of Radburn Street and north and east of Fox Hollow Way. Some of the property needed to be separately purchased from the city, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester and the Kirk Group.
The project includes 15 studios, 83 one-bedroom, 182 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom units, according to the application.
Attorney John Cronin told the planning board downtown developments are allowed to apply for tax breaks that aren’t available elsewhere in the city. A proposal to expand the RSA 79-E tax credit program in the Legislature failed.
Cronin said Torrington is not ready to start construction and is looking for another year. He said the project will likely cost $300,000 per unit to build.
“They are itching to go,” Cronin said. “They are trying to get relief to make the number work and to get it done.”
Torrington had hoped all school and fire impact fees would be waived. Cronin said studies show such developments don’t generate many school-aged children; Torrington estimated about 34 in this one.
“We believe the capital improvements far outweigh the impact fees that are being charged,” Cronin said.
A condition was included with the approval requiring the developer to offer 10 two-bedroom apartments at below-market rate rents for a period of 20 years.
Cronin said originally the request was to extend the approval by two years, but Torrington is ready to go.
“Torrington is committed to doing it, they’ve bought the land,” he said. “They have a substantial investment up there.”