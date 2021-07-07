Plans to demolish the one-time John B. Varick Company agricultural store on Depot Street in Manchester to make way for 260 apartments have caught the attention of several groups that work to preserve historic structures.
The distinctive storefront — built in 1914 — has most recently housed restaurants, including the now closed Zaboo.
The building at 24 Depot St. is included in a plan by a Boston developer to demolish two buildings and construct a four-story complex with a parking garage underneath. The other building, at 21 W. Auburn St., was used by Varick as a warehouse, according to city records. The mill building is now home to multiple businesses.
John B. Varick Company was known for its hardware store at 809-813 Elm St.
Jones Street Investment Partners is scheduled to go before the zoning board Thursday night to seek a variance to increase the number of units from 198 to 260, according to the application.
The project, near the Market Basket on Elm Street, also will require approval by the arena overlay design review committee and the city planning board.
The city’s heritage commission hopes to offer comments on the project’s impact on the historical aspects of the Gaslight District, though it isn’t automatically involved in the process, according to chairman Kevin McCue. The commission works to protect resources with historic, cultural, aesthetic or community significance.
“The big thing is to keep the historical feel,” he said.
The Gaslight District is an area of several blocks roughly bounded by Elm Street in front of SNHU Arena, West Auburn Street alongside Market Basket, Canal Street and Old Granite Street.
At least one commission member, Aurore Eaton, who previously served as the executive director of the Manchester Historic Association, wants to save portions of the buildings. She said on Wednesday that she plans to write a letter to the zoning board.
Eaton, a freelance history columnist for the Union Leader, called the building an “important element of Manchester’s Gaslight District” and wants to alert people to the demolition.
She doesn’t think the warehouse portion is worth saving, calling those sections “decrepit.”
John Clayton, the current executive director of the Manchester Historic Association, said he hopes portions of the Depot Street building can be saved.
“We encourage preservation at all lengths,” he said.
The city has seen successful adaptive reuse projects throughout the Millyard. They include the former Ash Street School, which is now SilverTech, and the former Cohas Shoe Factory on Willow Street, which is now known as The Factory and contains 61 studio apartments and commercial space.
McCue, who worked on the previous 2009 city master plan, said that section of the city has long been sought for redevelopment. The developer will have to negotiate with several city committees.
“We’ve seen developers walk away because they didn’t get exactly what they wanted,” he said.
The Arena Overlay District, which was established in 2003, is intended to be pedestrian-friendly, with heavy auto use discouraged, according to city zoning ordinance. Preferred uses include restaurants, shops, entertainment, hotels, personal services and housing.
To keep the area’s historical feel, the apartment project could include restoration of cobblestone streets and installation of period lamp posts, McCue said.
“These are little touches to keep the historical perspective,” he said. “If done correctly, it will be a great thing for the city.”