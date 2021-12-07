A Massachusetts developer wants to tear down two well-known restaurants in downtown Manchester to make way for an eight-story, mixed-use building with 77 apartments.
Athens Restaurant — a downtown staple since 1977 — and Central Ale House will close if the plan is approved. The area has long been looked at for redevelopment because of its proximity to the SNHU Arena, which opened in 2001.
Athens’ closing depends on city approvals for the project, which will require variances from the zoning board, according to co-owner Elias Kourtis.
“It’s time to retire,” he said. “I can’t be here forever.”
William Kanteres, a commercial real estate broker, worked with Kourtis and his brother, Sam Kourtis, for two years to find a potential buyer. The restaurant is located at 31 Central St. near Veterans Memorial Park.
“Manchester has a need for housing,” Kanteres said. “Downtown apartments are in style right now, so this is a perfect location for it.”
The project, to be called Grand Central Suites, will need variances for floor area ratio and lot size. The combined lot area is 11,390 square feet; 40,000 square feet normally would be required.
The housing is described as “mid luxury.” The plans include two levels of garage parking below the structure and a rooftop patio with a hot tub. The project will offer amenities that “no other building has to date,” Nazar Vincent of Waltham, Mass.-based Bridgewater Company wrote in the application.
“This will set a higher standard for the quality of living in Manchester,” he wrote.
The city zoning board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposal Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Vincent did not return a telephone call and email Tuesday afternoon.
The proposal comes as Red Oak Apartment Homes builds 90 units on Elm Street across from Market Basket. Meanwhile, another Massachusetts developer, Jones Street Investment Partners, has received the green light to tear down warehouse buildings on Depot and West Auburn streets to construct a new building with up to 260 units and a parking garage underneath.
A Residence Inn opened on Lake Avenue across from the SNHU Arena in 2020.
The apartments will “blend in with the new hotel,” the application reads.
The application mentions “disturbances on a weekly/monthly basis” at the Central Ale House.
“With the removal of this business and the construction of our proposed building, the property will become a safer place,” the application reads.
Timothy Gage, who is listed as the owner of the Central Ale House building, did not return a phone call Tuesday afternoon. The restaurant’s phone line went to voicemail.
‘It’s straight Greek’
At lunch on Tuesday afternoon, state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, delivered the news of the redevelopment to one table at the Athens Restaurant. State Rep. Sue Mullen, D-Bedford, who joined several friends for lunch, appeared visibly shocked.
“The Athens Restaurant is an institution in Manchester where generations of families have enjoyed fellowship and great food,” she said. “It is heartbreaking as a Manchester native to know that such an iconic place is being retired.”
Manchester resident Stan Spirou has been a customer since the restaurant opened.
“It’s needed,” he said of housing in the city. “It will complement everything else that is going on in the community.”
Still, he’ll be sad to see the restaurant close.
“The Greek community now really doesn’t have anything to go to in terms of authentic Greek food,” Spirou said. “You might go somewhere and get a gyro and you might go to a Greek pizza joint, but it doesn’t have the traditional Greek village food. That is going to be sorely missed.”
Sam Kourtis admitted the traditional Greek restaurant will be missed, especially after 45 years. Some of the dishes include lamb specialties, chicken shish kabob and stuffed grape leaves and cabbage.
“Some restaurants you have have a couple things Greek,” he said. “Over here it’s straight Greek.”
Another challenge is finding workers, which has been an industry wide challenge.
In 2003, Manchester developer Dick Anagnost made a push to acquire the entire block immediately north of the arena for a major redevelopment project, which included the hotel.
Kanteres called the area surrounding the arena a “prime location” for redevelopment.
“All the neighbors that I talked to are thrilled that something first-class is happening,” he said.