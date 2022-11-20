Brady Sullivan’s plans to turn an office building on Elm Street in Manchester into up to 100 apartments has sparked a debate over how much density downtown Manchester can handle.
The project is one of more than a dozen apartment projects in and around downtown which include new construction and conversion of vacant office space.
The Planning Board closed a public hearing on the plans Thursday night and is set to deliberate on Dec. 1.
Originally, Brady Sullivan Properties wanted up to 110 units in the building at 1230 Elm St., but decided to keep some commercial space on the first floor, as required under zoning regulations. Last month, the Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a variance to increase the density of the five-story building from 36 units to 100.
Over the past two planning board meetings, neighbors of Amoskeag Terrace condominiums brought up issues over the lack of parking, increased traffic, access to an alley and pedestrian safety.
Attorney John Cronin, representing Brady Sullivan, said Arthur Sullivan has worked with the condo association to reach an agreement.
David Cuzzi, president of Amoskeag Terrace, said the association is not opposed to apartments in the space, but outstanding issues include use of an alley and accommodating enough parking.
Cronin said the project includes about 20 spots onsite and 80 to 90 spots offsite near 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria.
As for density, the Zoning Board had already weighed the density in its decision to approve the variance, he said. He also addressed increased traffic.
“We do know from the traffic study or traffic count that was done the number of vehicles will be less than if it was a fully occupied office building and the pressure is taken off the peak hour,” he said.
The Zoning Board decision has been appealed, according to Chris Swiniarski, an attorney representing Amoskeag Terrace.
He mentioned the lack of sidewalks in a back alley to the building where a lot of tenants will likely walk to get into the rear of the building.
“You are turning a quiet, secluded alley into an urban sidewalk at this point,” Swiniarski said. “That’s going to have an impact on the property values of the rather unique condominium units that are about 30 feet from the building.”
At a Planning Board meeting on Nov. 3, multiple residents lined up at the microphone to speak in opposition to the project.
Many worried about dog waste and delivery trucks dropping off packages.
Cronin has since said Brady Sullivan will work with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on a 15-minute parking zone along Elm Street for package delivery and residents who want to drop off groceries or other essentials.
Vanessa Blais of the Manchester Housing Alliance spoke in favor of the project.
“We live in a city,” she said. “It is a growing city and anyone who has had experience in a big city understands that density and housing is more important than parking.”
She, however, worried about a number of windowless units being proposed.
Cronin said the proposed conversion of the building is in line with the city’s master plan.
He mentioned other projects in and around downtown with limited or no parking.
“I think we want to get people downtown,” he said.