1228-1230 Elm St.
Brady Sullivan is proposing converting its building at 1228-1230 Elm St. in Manchester into 110 apartments.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Brady Sullivan’s plans to turn an office building on Elm Street in Manchester into up to 100 apartments has sparked a debate over how much density downtown Manchester can handle.

The project is one of more than a dozen apartment projects in and around downtown which include new construction and conversion of vacant office space.