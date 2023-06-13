ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

Blown-in insulation is an easy method for insulating an attic.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Were you ever told by a parent or teacher that you must wear a hat in cold weather because you lose the most heat from your head? That’s true of your home, and it applies to losing cold air as well as heat.

Attic insulation may be low on your list of glamorous home improvements. Indeed, there’s a good chance you’ve never thought about it. But like the hat you wore on the way to school, attic insulation provides essential protection to the part of your home most likely to lose energy. You pay a lot of money to cool your home in summer and warm it in winter, and a poorly insulated attic can leak out that climate-controlled air in no time.

