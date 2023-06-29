ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

If you’re using any fire outside, including a grill, fire pit, tiki torches or anything else with flames, you want a fire extinguisher nearby and ready to use.

 Dreamstime/TNS

The late spring and summer months herald an excellent time for outdoor entertaining and fun cookouts. But nothing ruins a good time faster than injuries or damage. Follow these summer safety tips to ensure a happy and danger-free experience.

1. Keep a fire extinguisher handy

