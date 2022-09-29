ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

The Inflation Reduction Act contains tax credits and rebates for various home energy efficiency upgrades, including charging stations for electric cars. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) into law on Aug. 16, calling it “the most aggressive action ever” to confront the climate crisis and strengthen the nation’s economic and energy security.

But for homeowners, the IRA promises a welcome boost for residential energy upgrades. As part of the bill’s focus on energy security and climate change investment, households will get tax credits to help offset home improvements that lower energy costs while reducing carbon emissions by up to 40% by 2030.

