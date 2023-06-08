ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

A radon mitigation system uses pipes and fans to redirect radon out of the home.

 Dreamstime/TNS

If you’ve come across radon, it’s probably as part of a home inspection that turned closing into a big hassle for everyone. But radon is no small matter. Take this threat seriously if it shows up in your home.

Radon mitigation costs an average of $1,000. Most jobs range between $800 and $1,200. The cost of radon mitigation is affected by home size. A large home with multiple foundations or complex configurations can cost as much as $3,000 to mitigate. Professional radon testing costs an average of $425.