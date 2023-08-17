ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

You can often control many aspects of your home from a security system interface.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Whether you’re planning for winter fun or summer vacations, a home security system is a key element of protecting your home and family. We asked pros and industry experts to share their tips for security system installation. Here’s their advice for putting your plans in motion and successfully keeping your home safe.

1. Think about your needs.

