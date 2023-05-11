ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

Staging your home for sale can make a big difference in how quickly your home sells — and for how much.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Home staging plays a vital role in the selling process, so don’t overlook it. According to the National Association of Realtors, it makes a big difference in helping potential buyers envision themselves in the space. Here are some tips to improve your odds of a good sale.

Hire a pro

