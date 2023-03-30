ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

Don’t overlook your outdoor AC unit when preparing for warmer weather. The unit needs clear space around it to vent properly.

It might seem early to start thinking about your air conditioning unit, but late winter and early spring are the ideal times to be contacting your HVAC pro for an inspection and tuneup.

A twice-yearly HVAC inspection — once in fall before heating starts, once in spring before you need the cooling — can catch surprises before they become expensive ones. And regular attention from HVAC techs will add years to the lifespan of your unit. You’ll get ahead on waiting lists if you start making calls now.

