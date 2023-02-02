ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

Updating older wiring in your home can save energy.

 Dreamstime/TNS

In the coldest part of the year, you may be lamenting your heating bills and the occasional inefficient use of energy in your home. But recent federal code changes mean 2023 is the year to start making energy-efficient upgrades to both keep your home warm in winter and cool in summer.

Studies show that U.S. homes produce about 20% of the greenhouse gases in the country. To help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in homes, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022. The bill includes the High Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Act, which provides low- and moderate-income homes with point-of-sale rebates to help them reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by improving energy usage. Here are six ways to make sustainable improvements in your home this spring to prepare you for the colder days.

Tweet your home care questions with #AskingAngi and we’ll try to answer them in a future column.