Steam showers create a relaxing and even pain-relieving atmosphere.

 Dreamstime/TNS

When remodeling bathrooms, big-ticket items like new tubs tend to garner most of the attention. But don’t overlook the opportunities shower upgrades present for a luxury experience in your bathroom. Here are five ways to boost your shower to a spa-like experience.

Curbless, doorless shower

