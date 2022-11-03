ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

You can use imitation logs and brass furnishings to enhance the look of an electric fireplace “flame.”

 Dreamstime/TNS

For homeowners who like the warm and cozy aesthetic of a fireplace but can’t or won’t go to the hassle of installing a chimney for a wood-burning or gas fireplace, an electric fireplace provides a fine alternative. Although electric fireplaces don’t provide heat, or at least any more heat than a traditional light bulb, they still give the flickering light, glow and visual warmth of a traditional fireplace and can serve as a centerpiece for a room design.

Electric fireplaces use a variety of optical illusions, including lights and mirrors, to create the visual effect of a flame. Different models create a distinct look depending on what you want, ranging from a model that looks exactly like a traditional fireplace log and flames to sharp-edged, modern designs with a futuristic or contemporary look with rocks or other materials in the place of the log.

