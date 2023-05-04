ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

Tree removal can be dangerous, best left to the professionals.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Removing a tree is rarely a decision you make lightly. Maybe a tree has been slowly dying over the years; maybe an overnight storm took out one of your favorites, or perhaps you want to change the look of your yard.

Whatever the case, removing a tree is a big job you should trust the pros to handle. DIY tree removal carries a lot of risks. Even small trees might weigh hundreds of pounds, so even a minor misjudgment in its fall can cause major injuries or property damage. And since the job involves power tools, ladders and potential entanglement with high wires such as power lines, you want experts to be doing this work.

