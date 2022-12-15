ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

Giving housecleaning as a holiday gift means less hassle after holiday parties.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Holidays mean family, friends, food and gift-giving. If you’re looking to give unique presents this year, consider buying your loved ones things they can use in their homes. Here are 12 great gift suggestions for homeowners this year.

Contact your pro for the best way to give a service as a gift. In some cases, you can buy the service directly; other pros offer gift certificates.

Tweet your home care questions with #AskingAngi and we’ll try to answer them in a future column.