With recent heat waves, you may not think of your heating system often right now. But with fall leaves beginning to change color very soon, it’s the perfect time to plan ahead for winter.
Heating and air conditioning systems are among the most hardworking components of your home. They affect every room, and they’re activated more often than they’re not. (In particularly hot and cold times, the system might run close to 24 hours a day!)
That wear and tear takes its toll on a system after a while.
Because of this, you should hire an HVAC professional twice a year to inspect and tune up your system. The change of seasons offers an ideal time for this work, when one side has been running hard for months and the other has been dormant but will be activating soon.
This timing lets your pro examine the inner workings, determine if anything has gone wrong and hopefully detect minor problems before they become expensive and catastrophic.
An HVAC inspection costs around $100 on average (and is often included with service contracts), but it could be some of the best money you ever spend on your home.
Whether you’re getting an inspection or replacing the entire system, ask these questions to make sure your HVAC pro is the right fit for your job:
1. Are you up to date on technology changes?
Air conditioning manufacturers are constantly innovating. Talking to your prospective pro about new features and technical specs will ensure you get the most suitable unit for your home — and that you hire a pro who is up to date with the latest in AC tech.
2. How will you ensure my system is the right size?
HVAC pros should perform heat-load calculations to determine the correct unit size for your home. Installing one with too little power or too much can negatively impact efficiency and comfort.
3. Will you inspect my ductwork?
Your ductwork size should match your unit. If installing a new HVAC system, ask your pro to ensure your ducts will work with your new unit. Hiring a pro who refuses to look at your ductwork is a bad idea.
4. Do you offer service contracts?
Service contracts ensure your heating system receives regular maintenance. Such a contract is beneficial after a major repair or replacement. Don’t forget to ask your pro about contract options. An HVAC service contract costs between $100 and $300 per year, but it brings many benefits, including preferential scheduling, a discount on services and usually two inspections per year.
5. Are you experienced with my type of system?
Heating and air conditioning systems come in a wide variety of designs. Your pro should have experience working with your type of unit.
6. Are you licensed, bonded and insured?
Most areas require HVAC pros to carry licensing. Verify that they hold the correct licensing, and ask for proof in writing. Legitimate pros won’t object to being asked for proof.
7. What warranty do you offer?
Get the warranty for both the materials and workmanship in writing. HVAC systems often carry long warranties, so it’s worth ensuring you know the details.
