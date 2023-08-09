ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

Certain pest treatments, such as wasp control, require specialized experience, equipment and licensing.

 Dreamstime/tns

Late summer brings good times, such as swimming parties and picnics, and valued guests, such as friends and family. But the season also brings along uninvited and less well-loved guests, such as wasps, ants, cockroaches, spiders and stinging insects.

The same weather that makes outdoor activities so inviting also sets off these insects’ most active part of the year. And of course, rodents and other pests are always trying to find ways into your home.