Removing a mold infestation larger than a few square feet is a job best left to the professionals.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Spring moisture and summer heat provide the ideal conditions for mold to take hold in your basements, bathrooms, areas behind walls, or any moist, dark place in your home. Mold can cause health problems and potentially require a very expensive remediation job if it gets out of control. Here are seven tips for how to handle a mold infestation.

It’s not about the mold

