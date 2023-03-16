ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

Decks can make excellent outdoor entertaining options during spring and summer.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Spring is nearly here, making it easy to imagine summer, where a warm breeze blows through the trees, and the sun shines brightly in the sky. It’s a perfect time to gather outside and enjoy friends and family gatherings on your deck. Don’t have one? Here are some reasons a deck is an excellent addition to your home.

More entertaining space

Tweet your home care questions with #AskingAngi and we’ll try to answer them in a future column.