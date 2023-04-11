The Cottages at Back River Road

{span}The Cottages at Back River Road in Dover are under construction. The Bedford Master Plan calls to look at different kinds of housing, including cottages. Each home is 384 square feet. {/span}

 From Facebook

Bedford officials hope to take advantage of a nearly $121,000 grant to look into encouraging development of different kinds of housing in town.

The town council is set to have a public hearing about the grant at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall.