Bedford officials hope to take advantage of a nearly $121,000 grant to look into encouraging development of different kinds of housing in town.
The town council is set to have a public hearing about the grant at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall.
The town would hire a consultant to work with the planning board and a housing working group. The grant covers three phases: needs analysis and planning, regulatory audits, and regulatory development.
The project would extend approximately 17 months, according to the grant application.
Town Manager Rick Sawyer supports the acceptance of the grant because it will provide resources “to ensure Bedford remains in compliance with state law and continues to provide a range of opportunities for housing.”
The InvestNH Housing Opportunity Planning Grant is being paid from $100 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Of the $100 million, $5 million was available to cities and towns to analyze and update their land use regulations.
The vast majority of the land in Bedford, which has approximately 23,000 residents, is for single-family homes, but the town’s November 2021 master plan calls for a multi-generational and socially connected housing community.
“The strong desire to maintain the existing residential character has led to conflict between residents concerned about growth and the business community seeking to build workforce and multifamily housing,” the application for the grant reads.
“During the recent Master Plan process, the community expressed a desire for a diversity of housing, including ‘missing middle’, accessory dwelling units, and housing that will support residents of all ages through all phases of life,” the application said.
Bedford has seen 149 workforce housing units constructed since a workforce housing ordinance was adopted in 2009. An additional 37 units have been approved but not yet built.
A petitioned zoning ordinance in 2019 limited multifamily workforce housing to the town’s performance district, but it must not front the Everett Turnpike or South River Road, which is the town’s main north/south corridor. The ordinance also limits the number to 12 units.
“An analysis determined that there were only a few undeveloped sites that met the location criteria for multifamily workforce housing,” the application reads.
Two workforce housing projects needed waivers to be built in the zone, which include Sebbins Brook Crossing with 142 units near the Raymond J. Wieczorek Bridge, and four units above the Naser Jeweler building at South River and Ridgewood roads. Construction of the Sebbins project has yet to begin and the Naser project is under construction, according to Planning Director Becky Hebert.
The planning board approved applying for the grant on Dec. 5, 2022.
Regulatory amendments would be presented to the planning board by July 2024 with any changes going to voters on the 2025 town ballot.
