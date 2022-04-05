The developer of a project that would bring 250 market-rate apartments to downtown Manchester has asked the city to reduce by almost half the school impact fees the project would incur.
The five-story, $48.5 million building will be located in an area known as the Gaslight District across from the SNHU Arena. The project at 21 W. Auburn St. and 24 Depot St. is being developed by Jones Street Investment Partners of Boston.
Aldermen voted 9-3 in February to approve a tax break through the RSA 79-E tax credit program. That program lets developers who improve blighted properties in downtown areas delay paying property taxes on the value of the improvements for five years.
The waiver request to reduce the fee from $781,250 to $399,281 will be presented at a planning board meeting Thursday night. The school impact fee requires $3,125 per unit for multifamily developments. The fee does not distinguish between different types of units.
The 250-unit project includes 42 studios and 147 one-bedroom units, according to the application. Jones Street is asking for the fee to be reduced to the “townhouse” level of $1,104 per unit.
“Based on the size of the units and the location of the development, it is highly unlikely that any children will occupy any of the studio or one-bedroom residential units,” the application reads.
A survey of comparable projects downtown determined no children are living in the Pembroke Building, with 20 one-bedroom units on Elm Street, or WBC Estates, with 55 studios on Lowell Street. The apartments in the old Citizens Bank building owned by Red Oak Apartment Homes also have no children living there full-time.
Similar projects have received such waivers.
The Factory on Willow, with 66 studio units, had 100% reduction for all the small units, but other projects have been reduced to the townhouse level, according to the application.
In 2019, Elm Grove Properties reported one school-age child out of its 338 one-bedroom and single-room occupancy units.
Brady Sullivan Properties also weighed in, reporting that even two-bedroom lofts do not attract families with children. Arthur Sullivan, co-owner, estimated “maybe five units” with children between both its Mill West and 300 Bedford St. properties.
JSIP Manchester QOZB LLC, a Jones Street entity, purchased the properties on Feb. 11.