Brady Sullivan Properties is taking its plan to convert the old Cigna building in Hooksett into 81 apartments to the state Housing Appeals Board.
The Hooksett Zoning Board of Adjustment last week denied a request for a rehearing. Several members have said the company failed to show hardship and the property should remain commercial.
The denial was expected after the board twice rejected a variance to allow the proposed market-rate apartments in a zone designed for commercial, retail and office development, according to John Cronin, an attorney working for Brady Sullivan.
“We requested rehearing to exhaust our administrative remedies which are required to maintain an appeal,” Cronin wrote in an email.
A hearing date has not been set, according to the housing board’s website.
Chelmsford Hooksett Properties, a Brady Sullivan entity, bought the 97,200-square-foot building at 2 College Park Drive for $2.5 million last year. The three-story building, built in 1986 for Data General Corp., once held up to 250 employees.
Cigna most recently occupied the building before announcing it would sell the building in 2019.
“The building has been and remains vacant as the office market is stagnant and is expected to decline due to ‘work from home opportunities’ which greatly expanded following the pandemic,” the appeal reads.
The appeal says the proposal is consistent with the 2020-2030 master plan draft, which calls for adaptive reuse of “obsolete structures.”
Brady Sullivan says housing is the “highest and best use of the property” because of a housing shortage across the state.
The appeal says members of the zoning board were “hostile to the development of apartments in the town of Hooksett.” The appeal specifically mentioned Roger Duhaime, a non-voting town council representative.
“Most of the public speakers lived a distance from the property and were voicing their opposition to apartments as a general concept, and few had any specific evidence to address the variance criteria,” the appeal reads.
The zoning board ignored “hours of testimony and mountains of evidence” the allowed uses are not viable, according to the appeal. The company claims the decision was unlawful and unreasonable.
“The ZBA did not consider the economic hardship or the existence of an obsolete office building,” the appeal reads. “It is clear that there is no basis to apply the ordinances (limited uses that are not feasible) to this improved property. Anyone not biased against apartments, would conclude, based on the evidence presented, the use is reasonable.”