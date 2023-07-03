Cigna's building in Hooksett
A Brady Sullivan company wants to convert 2 College Park Drive in Hooksett to market-rate apartments.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader File

Plans to redevelop the former Cigna building in Hooksett into 81 apartments remain up in the air after a series of appeals before the New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board.

The latest is a request for reconsideration from the developer, Brady Sullivan Properties, after the board affirmed the decision by the Hooksett Zoning Board of Appeals to deny the project on May 30 after the town also requested reconsideration.