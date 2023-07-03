Plans to redevelop the former Cigna building in Hooksett into 81 apartments remain up in the air after a series of appeals before the New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board.
The latest is a request for reconsideration from the developer, Brady Sullivan Properties, after the board affirmed the decision by the Hooksett Zoning Board of Appeals to deny the project on May 30 after the town also requested reconsideration.
The board first sided with Brady Sullivan in reversing the decision.
John Cronin, an attorney working for Brady Sullivan, submitted the request on June 28.
Brady Sullivan, under the name Chelmsford Hooksett Properties, has proposed to convert the building into market-rate apartments in a zone designed for commercial, retail and office development.
“It has been over two years since the process started and the former office building remains vacant despite aggressive marketing efforts,” Cronin wrote in the appeal. “During the process, interest rates have more than doubled, construction costs have increased substantially, office vacancy continues to increase and most importantly, the building remains totally vacant.”
Brady Sullivan had an expert testify commercial uses for such a building are not in demand and often sit vacant for years.
“The central theme of the hearings and basis for denial was the dislike for multi-family housing,” Cronin said.
The town contended that the board erred in finding the evidence provided was adequate to determine that the building is obsolete.
“The town argues that such evidence consists of conclusory statements from the applicant’s attorney, which are insufficient to satisfy the statutory criteria for hardship,” the order reads.
The board determined that it erred in reversing the ZBA’s decision “reversing the underlying decision of the ZBA on the basis of unnecessary hardship.”