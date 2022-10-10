1228-1230 Elm St.

Brady Sullivan is proposing converting its building at 1228-1230 Elm St. in Manchester into 110 apartments.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Brady Sullivan wants to build 110 apartments in a five-story office building on Manchester's Elm Street that once housed 300 workers from Southern New Hampshire University.

“The bottom line is the city needs more apartments,” partner Arthur Sullivan said Monday. “We have zero vacancies in our (600) units in the city.”