Brady Sullivan Properties wants to redevelop former state Department of Transportation garages off Interstate 93 in Concord into 80 apartments.
The 11 Stickney Ave. property is in a prominent spot, on the northwest corner of the Exit 14 interchange at Loudon Road, within walking distance of downtown. The project, which includes at least five buildings, is being dubbed “Lofts 11,” according to the project application.
The garage complex has historic significance because of its associations with the growth and development of the state’s highway department, according to New Hampshire historic property documentation. The first building was built in 1926, and the main buildings followed in 1948. The buildings have been mostly vacant or used as storage over the years.
The project is set to go before the planning board on Jan. 18.
Brady Sullivan has converted commercial mill-style buildings in the past, including the Lofts at Mill West in Manchester and Lofts 34 in Nashua.
A master plan for the Opportunity Corridor Performance District published in 2005 mentions potential redevelopment of the highway maintenance facility after the state relocated many of its functions.
“This is a very high visibility gateway into the city along Concord’s ‘Opportunity Corridor,’ prime for redevelopment with the impending extension of Storrs Street,” said Tim Sink, president of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, in an email to the Union Leader.
Besides high-density housing, the district allows retail, restaurant, service and office uses. Sink is surprised the proposal is for residential development only, given the location, but he recognizes the need for housing.
“The additional housing units will be helpful in terms of the current lack of housing inventory,” he said.
Nearby plazas include Hannaford and Shaw’s supermarkets.
In a memo to the planning board, city staff encouraged 18 parking spaces be removed to create more “meaningful green space areas.”
Planners also have talked to Brady Sullivan about the location of the Merrimack River Greenway Trail.
“The applicant has been amenable to allowing the trail to connect through the site, and several possible scenarios have been considered,” the planners said. Planners are asking for an easement for future trail developments.
Instead of concrete plans for the trail, planners would like an easement to keep options open as work is done on I-93 and the Loudon Road bridge.