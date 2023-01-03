Lofts 11

Brady Sullivan Properties wants to redevelop former state Department of Transportation garages off Interstate 93 in Concord into 80 apartments.

The 11 Stickney Ave. property is in a prominent spot, on the northwest corner of the Exit 14 interchange at Loudon Road, within walking distance of downtown. The project, which includes at least five buildings, is being dubbed “Lofts 11,” according to the project application.

Exit 14 apartments
East view

A rendering of the east view of the proposed "Lofts 11" project on Stickney Avenue in Concord.