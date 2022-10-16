Locally Handmade: Fast-growing business provides storefronts for local crafts and artisans to reach more customers.
Eva Ilg remembers a vacation she and husband Kevin Eng took to California. The couple’s travel tradition has always been to bring home something locally made, preferably a piece of art, to remember their trip. In Venice Beach they were surprised to find no local artisan outlets. After a lengthy search, they ended up buying a small handmade tile on the Santa Monica Pier.
That won’t happen in New Hampshire, or in any other place, as long as Ilg has staff and inventory. She’s determined to place her Locally Handmade brand in as many venues as possible, in order to provide meaningful pieces for both tourists and locals.
Ilg has a background in both retail and art. She worked at Hot Topic, Home Depot and an aunt’s gift store when she was growing up, and she obtained a bachelor’s degree in studio art. She briefly operated a hair tie and bow business before opening Abnormal Creations, a successful business painting and drawing designs on birch tree rounds. She and her mother, Sharon Ilg, did the craft show circuit for about six years. They were successful enough to do multiple shows and hire vendors, but after six years, Ilg said, “It was too much, the setting up and breaking down every weekend.”
Opening up shop
She already knew crafters from the shows and decided a brick-and-mortar shop was her next venture. She opened her store at the Mall at Rockingham Park in May 2019; at the Fox Run Mall in Newington in September 2020; the Merrimack Premium Outlets in April 2021; and Kittery, Maine in August 2021. She looks for larger spaces so she can host more artisans, with a better return on investment.
She’s increased her original core of crafters by ads on Facebook Marketplace, though she warned that every vendor has to be thoroughly vetted.
Ilg carries a variety of locally crafted items for house and home. In a walk-through of the Newington store, she noted that the popularity of her wares shifts with the location of the shop. Newington and Kittery customers tend to scoop up ocean-themed merchandise, while Salem and Merrimack shoppers like the rustic, woodland look.
In all her stores, Ilg carries almost everything for the home. She works with several soap makers, with one, the Hemlock Soap Company, producing scents such as New Hampshire Lilac and Hampton Beach. One of her candlemakers makes scents such as “Thirst Trap,” “Keep It Real,” and “Mouth Breather.” There are colorful signs reflecting every possible message, pottery and glassware, dish towels and potholders. Several of her artists produce whimsical gnomes, but these aren’t the gnomes one would see in a big-box store.
Local customers like local foods, and Ilg can keep them supplied with maple, honey, hot sauce and a line of K-cup coffee by Cindia Jackson of Manchester. The flavors range from Red Velvet Cake to Nutty Irishman to Snowberry, with her top sellers Coconut Breeze and White Chocolate Macadamia.
“Don’t forget Raspberry White Chocolate Truffle,” Newington store manager Sheniqua Wright called from another room.
Ilg also offers subscription boxes for hot sauce, honey and candles.
Supporting local makers
Central to Ilg’s mission is supporting local makers. It’s a theme that resonates with her customers, she said, noting that they enjoy both quality handmade goods and keeping the money in the community.
The recent pandemic helped Ilg succeed, as more people stayed close to home and looked for local merchandise. It also helped her vendors, she pointed out. “We found a lot of people started crafting and creating due to COVID-19.”
Ilg’s success as an entrepreneur means that she has less time for her own art. She’s made stamps of her most popular designs, and when things are slow, her employees stencil and paint her birch disks. She still loves doing large paintings, such as triptychs, and hopes to bring some in to decorate her stores.
But for now her mission is to get the best local goods into buyers’ hands and homes. “My goal,” she said, “is to open 10 stores in 10 years.”
Locally Handmade stores are located in Salem, Newington, Merrimack and Kittery, Maine. For more information, visit locallyhandmadesalemnh.com or find them on Facebook.