Locally Handmade: Fast-growing business provides storefronts for local crafts and artisans to reach more customers.

Eva Ilg remembers a vacation she and husband Kevin Eng took to California. The couple’s travel tradition has always been to bring home something locally made, preferably a piece of art, to remember their trip. In Venice Beach they were surprised to find no local artisan outlets. After a lengthy search, they ended up buying a small handmade tile on the Santa Monica Pier.