Real estate agent Sara Lucas

Sara Lucas and her husband live in one side of their Goffstown duplex and rent out the other side, collecting enough to cover “over half” of the mortgage payment.

For the Lucases and others, rising rents and escalating real estate prices, especially for single-family homes, have altered the calculus for how they pay their mortgage and the type of home they want.

Jose Vasquez and Karla Angeles of Manchester discuss the purchase of the multi-family home they currently own and renovated in the last year or so in Manchester.

Real estate agent Sara Lucas looks out to her back deck at her Goffstown home on May 3, 2023.
Rafael Guerrero stands on the steps of the multi-family home he bought in Claremont. He lives in a small studio unit while renting out the other two apartments.