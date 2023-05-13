Sara Lucas and her husband live in one side of their Goffstown duplex and rent out the other side, collecting enough to cover “over half” of the mortgage payment.
For the Lucases and others, rising rents and escalating real estate prices, especially for single-family homes, have altered the calculus for how they pay their mortgage and the type of home they want.
Buying a multi-family building sometimes “comes down to geography,” said Ray Tweedie, branch manager in the Portsmouth office of Waterstone Mortgage.
“You’re living for less money, and you’re living where you want to live,” Tweedie said.
Lucas, a real estate agent, hopes one day to replace the incomes of her and her husband by owning several multi-family houses.
“I knew that was the best way to achieve financial freedom, which is at the end of the day what everybody is really after,” Lucas said in her three-bedroom unit.
She’s not alone in pondering housing options.
“A lot more people are considering living arrangements that weren’t at the top of their list,” said Rob Dapice, executive director and CEO at New Hampshire Housing.
But finding a multi-family building with four or fewer units for sale can be difficult.
“They’re pretty easy to finance,” Dapice said. “You can use the same loan products for up to four units as for a single-family home. There’s a lot of interest in that and being open to being landlords… but there’s not a lot on the market.”
Also, while the financials might look good, becoming a landlord means dealing with tenants and responding to emergency calls.
“If you don’t screen your tenants properly, you bought yourself a nightmare basically,” said Bedford Realtor Greg Powers.
Couple wants ‘portfolio’
Last year, Jose Vasquez and his wife, Karla Angeles, paid $2,200 to rent a Manchester townhouse. Had they stayed, they would be paying an additional $400 a month now.
Instead, the Manchester couple is spending $1,000 a month for housing now after buying a multi-family house last December and collecting rent from an upstairs tenant.
The couple, both 33, are looking at “getting a portfolio of different homes,” Vasquez said, sitting at the table in the kitchen he renovated.
Vasquez and Angeles, who are from Peru, looked at 15 to 20 properties in Manchester, Nashua, Hooksett and Hillsborough. They say many that were “too expensive” or “too damaged.”
“When we were looking for a house, there were a lot of people doing the same thing,” said Vasquez, who owns Inka Drywall.
The couple spent more than $40,000 renovating the property and got a lower interest rate through a first-time homebuyer program.
“This apartment is almost brand new,” Vasquez said of the family’s three-bedroom unit.
The Somerville Street property, which the couple bought for $360,000 — $5,000 above asking price — also contains a studio apartment under renovation that they have not yet rented.
Cultural preferences
Born in the Dominican Republic, Lucas came to the United States in 2001 after high school to join her mother in Candia.
Now a real estate agent, she said about half of her clients are people of color, comfortable conversing in Spanish.
When searching for a place to live, she was at odds with her husband, Adam, 36, who was born in the United States.
“His goal is to have a single house with the picket fence and dog and everything,” said Sarah Lucas, 38.
She cared more about how to pay for housing than living in a single-family home.
“With people that are coming from other countries, they might give up a little bit of that commodity, which is a single-family home, in order to have more peace of mind and better afford things,” she said.
In 2013, the couple’s first house was a duplex on Belmont Street in Manchester.
“We were scared of the tenant,” Lucas said, laughing.
They sold it in 2015 to buy their current Goffstown duplex.
“I didn’t know better. I should have kept it,” she said.
In 2021, they bought a foreclosed-upon duplex in Claremont for $80,000 and put $20,000 into renovations.
The two rents for that duplex pay for the mortgage.
“It’s a home run,” Lucas said.
“I shoot to have $250 per door (per month) as profit, meaning after everything is paid,” she said, noting the Claremont property produces more than that.
Lucas also warned of the “horror stories” landlords can face. Once, a tenant at her Claremont place was struck and killed by a truck. No one entered his apartment for weeks, and the gas to heat the unit ran out.
Ankle-deep water in the basement greeted her.
“All the pipes burst, so we had to renovate the whole thing,” Lucas said.
Insurance and savings helped pay for repairs.
The need for multi-family
The less you make, the more likely you are to live in multi-family buildings.
“Households with lower incomes occupy a mix of different housing types, while higher income households overwhelmingly occupy single family detached units,” according to a report titled “2023 New Hampshire Statewide Housing Needs Assessment.”
Households with incomes less than $35,000 a year are 2 1/2 times more likely to occupy moderate-density multi-family housing with five to 49 units as households with incomes between $75,000 and $100,000, the report said.
Among people making less than $35,000, 18% lived in a building with two to four units in 2020 compared with 11% of those making $75,000 to $99,999, according to the report.
Buying a duplex is one thing. Building one is another.
Seventy cities, towns and unincorporated areas don’t allow two-family housing under their zoning regulations.
In some places, “it’s easier to build a five-unit building than it is a duplex, which just doesn’t make sense,” said Ben Frost, deputy executive director and chief legal officer at New Hampshire Housing.
Lucas said multi-family housing has been important for a long time.
“Manchester has a lot of multifamilies. I think that we need more multifamilies,” she said. “I think that it is a necessity right now because of how expensive things are and how families now live.”
Doing the math
Becoming a landlord can partially offset some of the cost of living in a pricier community.
“If you want to live where you want to live, it’s an option,” Tweedie said.
He looks at the vacancy rate, which in Portsmouth is running at 0.5% for rentals, and factors that into the loan.
If a mortgage costs $3,200 a month to the owner, who collects $1,900 in rent, “I’ll give you credit for $1,600 or $1,700,” he said. Rental income is “very helpful for your bottom line.”
Investors are “buying near employment centers” in Manchester, Dover, Rochester and Portsmouth, Tweedie said.
“They’re buying where there’s a lot of employees that may or may not be permanent settlers,” he said.
New Hampshire Housing offers first-time homebuyers and first-generation buyers help with lower interest rates or down payments. Those are available to eligible people buying buildings with up to four units.
Bedford Realtor Moe Archambault said buyers are studying the economics.
“What I have found is some people are going to turn to multi-family housing to offset their living expenses,” he said.
Not that prices always are cheap: A four-unit building on Cartier Street on Manchester’s West Side sold last month for $615,000, which Archambault called “crazy money.”
In 1995, Archambault bought and renovated a three-unit building, collecting more in rent than his mortgage payment.
“I was living more than free,” he said. “I was making money.”
Powers crunched numbers on a recent six-month bloc of single-family and two-family home sales in Manchester.
The sale of 39 two-family buildings came in at a median price of $402,000, compared to 288 single-family home sales at an average of $380,000. Each type of housing recorded 54% of its sales above asking price.
“It takes a little longer to sell multi-family because if there are tenants in place, they usually want 24 to 48 hours notice” to let potential buyers tour their units, Powers said.
Claremont comeback
Over the past two years, Rafael Guerrero lived in a sewer under construction for a month, in his car for a half year, with a childhood friend in Paris for part of a summer and more recently in an apartment in Colebrook.
In January, the former Utah resident with Peruvian roots bought a three-unit house in downtown Claremont for $246,000.
Why New Hampshire?
“I started looking at certain economic metrics I wanted to meet in order for me to purchase a house,” Guerrero said. “New Hampshire ended up catching my eye in terms of what would be the financially best to invest in.”
Lucas, his real estate agent, directed him to Claremont. He paid 5% below the asking price.
“It made the most economic sense out of anywhere else,” said Guerrero, 22, a data scientist at a marketing firm.
The rents he collects for the two two-bedroom apartments cover his mortgage.
Guerrero, who lives in a studio apartment in the same building, plans to buy a second property within the year and rent it out as Section 8 housing for low-income people.
The three-unit apartment building he owns is a far cry from his days living in a large sewer pipe under construction in Austin, Texas, about two years ago. He experienced health issues and had to quit his job.
While the sewer itself didn’t stink, “I became smelly and had the same clothes on for most of the month,” Guerrero said.
“I didn’t look very presentable, and I was very interested in how people saw me. One of my goals is to become a lot wealthier and see how people treat me now,” he said.
Guerrero said it makes “a huge difference on how people treat you when you don’t have anything.”
Finding tenants for his Claremont apartments happened quickly.
“They were rented even before I advertised it because there’s not enough housing in New England,” he said.
While waiting for someone to finalize a decision on renting, Guerrero got responses from an advertisement.
Twenty people expressed interest in the first 24 hours.