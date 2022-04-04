A California company known for developing affordable housing across the country is proposing to build 160 units in downtown Manchester.
Lincoln Avenue Capital filed plans to tear down the old police station at 351 Chestnut St. and construct a five-story building with 110 units and a parking garage. Another 50-unit building is proposed for across Merrimack Street in an underused parking lot, according to plans submitted with the city.
The project comes as about a dozen market-rate apartment projects are being developed downtown. The project will serve individuals earning up to $37,560 annually and three- or four-person households earning up to $53,580, according to the application.
The properties will include a number of project-based Section 8 vouchers, “which provide housing to an underserved population earning 0 to 30% of the area median income, considered extremely low income,” the application reads.
The company will “foster partnerships on the municipal and state level” through utilization of state funds for bonds, 4% low housing tax credits, federal Housing Trust Fund money through New Hampshire Housing and other funding sources.
The project will go before the zoning board of adjustment on April 14 to seek a variance to increase multi-family unit density.
“Our proposed Residences at Chestnut development addresses the impact of increased housing values creating affordable housing opportunity to an underserved population and meeting an unmet demand,” the application reads.
Lincoln Avenue Capital has more than 50,000 residents in 100 properties across 18 states, according to its website. This will be its first project in New England.
The project will improve lighting and beautification, expand employment opportunities, provide flexible workspace environments for remote employees and establish a venue for local art, such as sculptures and murals.
“Lincoln Avenue Capital does not just invest in properties, we invest in communities,” wrote Scott Shaw, vice president and regional project partner for New England, in the application.
In an email, Shaw said he was aware of the need for affordable housing in New Hampshire and in particular Manchester, which led Lincoln Avenue to pursue development opportunities in the city.
The company is planning a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units, Shaw said. The project will also include a wellness/fitness center, a computer lab classroom for continuing education programs and community room with a kitchen, Shaw said.
The plans call for adding green space as part of the 50-unit building on the corner of Chestnut and Merrimack streets.
The project meets the goals of the Manchester Master Plan, which was completed in August 2021. In June, Mayor Joyce Craig announced $4.7 million would be made available to develop affordable housing through the federal HOME program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Construction is expected to take between 14-18 months to complete.
Lincoln Avenue Capital expects to pursue other projects in New Hampshire.
“We intend to continue to seek additional development opportunities to deepen our impact and provide additional affordable and workforce housing units in New Hampshire,” Shaw wrote.