Installing a window seat in your home can give you a place of warmth, light and rest when life gets stressful.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Years of living in a pandemic has inspired interior designers and homeowners alike to make some changes inside their living spaces. Decorators are experimenting with how they can bring more calming atmosphere to their projects.

From decluttering high-traffic spaces to giving the walls a new coat of paint, these design trends are just what you need to make your home a little more peaceful.