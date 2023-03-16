ATHOME-LIVING-ROOM-COLOR-DMT

Stick to a simple, yet effective, color scheme to make the most out of your living room paint color choice.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Choosing a fresh paint color for a dull living room can be tough, but it doesn’t have to be. According to the pros, picking the best living room paint color can even be achieved in a few simple steps.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what they had to say: