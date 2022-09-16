Chris Ware: New Hampshire Association of Realtors announces the 2022 Realtor of the Year.
Chris Ware, an agent with Keller Williams Metropolitan in Bedford and member of the Greater Manchester-Nashua Board of Realtors, has been selected by the New Hampshire Association of Realtors (NHAR) as the trade association’s 63rd Realtor of the Year.
Ware, a Bedford resident and seven-year Realtor, was honored by his peers for his exemplary service as a real estate professional and for his devoted service to his local and state associations.
“Chris has accomplished a whole lot in a relatively short amount of time, and it’s impressive,” said NHAR President Adam Gaudet. “He has stepped right into volunteer leadership positions and made his mark. He’s a true ambassador for our industry, and most importantly a true professional in terms of dedication to his clients.”
Ware received the award at NHAR’s annual Realtor of the Year ceremony, held Sept. 14 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, having been selected from a group of 14 local board honorees. He was presented with a variety of mementos for the occasion, including a Realtor of the Year plaque and pin, a citation from Gov. Chris Sununu, and a certificate to cover his expenses at the upcoming National Association of Realtors conference and trade show in Orlando, Florida.
The event was a part of NHAR’s annual conference, which made its return after two years on hold due to the pandemic.
“Chris got the royal treatment,” Gaudet said, “and it was well-earned.”
Ware stepped into a leadership position with the Greater Manchester-Nashua Board of Realtors (GMNBR) as a director in 2019, and he ascended to president-elect in 2020 and president in 2021. He was part of a leadership team faced with the daunting task of guiding the state’s largest local Realtor board through the pandemic — helping to train members for online meetings and education, providing guidance for members to conduct business safely, and continue fundraising efforts despite being shut down from in-person events.
His leadership team initiated a New Building Task Force, the first Strategic Planning Committee in six years, and a Technology Committee to plan and launch a new GMNBR website. It also created a Hiring Task Force to retain the organization’s new association executive. And during Ware’s year as president, he provided a monthly video update to help promote transparency despite very little in-person interaction.
He has been active at the state and national level as well, serving on the New Hampshire Association of Realtors public policy committee since 2019 and board of directors since 2020, and as a voting delegate member at the national Realtor conference in 2021. He also has two national Realtor designations, At Home With Diversity and Commitment to Excellence.
The selection committee was also impressed with Ware’s dedication to his local community, where he has been a youth coach, a member of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, and a director and later vice president of the Rotary Club of Bedford.
“He has packed a whole lot of leadership into a short period of time,” Gaudet said. “We talk a lot about our Code of Ethics and our Realtor ideals, and Chris is certainly the personification of those.”
When away from work, Ware, his wife and three children spend time vacationing in Stowe, Vermont, and Brewster, Mass., where they enjoy riding bikes on the rail trails, playing games on the beach, and exploring local restaurants.
He left corporate America seven years ago to become a Realtor, and he said he can’t imagine going back. “Becoming a Realtor was the best decision I ever made,” he said, “and my impact is much greater.”