A red-hot real estate market in two New Hampshire cities shows no signs of cooling off.
Manchester landed No. 4 on Realtor.com’s 2021 Hottest Zip Codes, while Concord came in at No. 8. New Hampshire and Massachusetts both have two cities on the list.
Although Concord and Manchester are cities, the list suggests homebuyers are eager to leave busy urban centers for more affordable, less dense suburbs, according to the report. The list takes into account market demand and pace of the market from Realtor.com.
Colorado Springs topped this year’s list.
Prices remain high while inventory is low, according to Chris Ware, president of the Greater Manchester/Nashua Board of Realtors. He operates the Ware Group along with his wife, Lynne Ware, through Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan.
“I’m really not surprised at all,” he said. “We’ve really seen an influx of folks coming especially outside the state to settle in Manchester, Concord and southern New Hampshire in general.”
He called New Hampshire a “hidden gem.”
Realtor.com publishes a list of the “hottest markets” each month. Manchester/Nashua landed in the top spot in March, April, May, June and July. Concord came in second in March, April and May.
While Massachusetts residents have been moving across the border for years, Ware is now seeing buyers come from Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.
“A lot of it has to do with COVID and the fact they can work from home,” Ware said. “New Hampshire is a pretty interesting place to settle. Manchester and Concord offer great activities and sporting activities and music and entertainment … You get a lot more for your money in New Hampshire.”
The market remains very competitive even almost 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Inventory levels are still way, way down from where they were pre-COVID,” Ware said.
In New Hampshire, inventory is down from 5,609 single-family homes in July 2019 to 1,737 in 2021, a 69% decline, according to New Hampshire Realtors.
The median sale price for a single-family home peaked at $406,500 in June, about 23% higher than the year before.
Dave Cummings, director of communications for New Hampshire Realtors, also isn’t surprised to see two New Hampshire cities on the list, especially with work-from-home options.
“I know New Hampshire is an attractive place to live,” he said.
He expects the market to gradually decline, rather than burst, as it did after the unprecedented growth that was followed by the Great Recession. Unlike the 2008 crisis, where predatory lending practices brought in buyers with low credit scores, homes during the pandemic are being sold to qualified homeowners, many who choose to pay with cash, Cummings said.
First-timer challenge
Ware said the market continues to favor sellers. Many buyers are waiving appraisals and inspection while seeking out a new home.
“I think the tough thing is we are crowding out the first-time home buyers,” Ware said. “We are seeing a lot of cash come into the market.”
Cities and towns have had to get creative with ways to increase density.
“We don’t want to lose these first-time buyers, who are those workers who are the engine of the economy,” Ware said. “We don’t want them to go somewhere because they can’t get a house here.”
Realtor.com mentioned Manchester’s affordability, healthy job market and access to outdoor activities in its report. The median list price is $315,000, up 20% from last year.
“About 20 miles from the Massachusetts border, Manchester has become a popular destination for Boston commuters looking for affordability and outdoor space, a trend which became even more prevalent during the pandemic,” the report reads.
The median list price in Concord is $343,000, up 14.4% year over year, according to the report.
Karen Rivard, a Realtor with The Damon Home Team of RE/MAX Insight, said the market hasn’t slowed at all from last year.
“It’s the area,” she said. “It’s convenient to Boston and the border, and it’s convenient to the Lakes Region.”
The price point is also attractive, she said.
Ware advises those seeking a new home to be patient and build in room to offer more than the asking price.
“The right home will come along,” he said. “You’ll have to be pretty flexible.”
Rivard also recommends being patient, but quick at the same time.
Ware expects the market to cool when interest rates spike.
But, he said, “I think the next 18 months will be similar to what we are seeing right now.”