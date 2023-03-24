Customers can pick their own wood finish for the experts to apply, or purchase supplies to do it themselves.
Jon Rudis readily admits that his life as a furniture store owner and refinisher, in rural New Hampshire, isn’t much like running food trucks and a catering business in Lawrence, Mass. But that’s OK, Rudis added: he gets to be creative with an entirely different set of skills.
Rudis traded his spatula for a paintbrush several years ago. As co-owner and manager of Country Cottage Furniture in New Hampton, he makes homeowners happy every day.
Why wood furniture?
It’s solid throughout and it lasts forever, according to Rudis. Antique dealers sell wood pieces that are hundreds of years old, he said. Furniture made with particle board doesn’t last, but wood furniture will.
And at Country Cottage, the homeowner can customize wood furniture, Rudis added. They offer three “tiers” of furniture:
• The customer can buy a piece already finished.
•They can choose a piece and have a local craftsman finish it for them, through Country Cottage.
• They can take it home and finish it themselves.
Rudis does most of the finishing, working in a space attached to the showroom.
“If you buy unfinished, you can make it your own,” he observed.
So many choices
Most of the wood furniture is American-made, Rudis said. They carry a limited amount of solid-wood imports, to give customers another price point, he explained. The American furniture is sourced from New Hampshire, Maine, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina. Much of it is Amish-made.
Offerings include bedroom furniture, living room furniture, dining room furniture and pieces such as curio cabinets and gun cabinets. In addition to choosing their own finish, the customer can choose from elm, maple, hickory, cherry, pine or reclaimed barn wood. Many items have extra storage options. Styles include mission, shaker and rustic log.
The store carries a full line of finishes for the do-it-yourselfer and will provide step-by-step instructions and advice. They will advise and consult on oil-based finishes, water-based polyurethanes and sealers, oil-based polyurethanes and sealers, and a full line of “milk paint,” which is environmentally friendly paint made from all-natural ingredients.
They also carry a line of polyethylene outdoor furniture, he said. It’s made from recycled milk bottles and extremely durable.
Steady stream of customers
The store does a brisk business year-round, and is open seven days a week, Rudis said. While winter attracts mostly locals, the owners of second homes are steady patrons in spring, summer and fall. The complexion of summer homes has changed over the years, with some of the lake homes becoming more elegant, in Rudis’s opinion.
While the Rudis clan hasn’t sold furniture to Mitt Romney, one of the Lakes Region’s most famous homeowners, they have helped others, including a nationally-ranked wrestler and several Red Sox players, according to Rudis. The store draws from all over New Hampshire, northern Massachusetts and Maine.
They employ eight people, with each working at least a five-day week.
The showroom is crowded, and when asked about expansion, Rudis laughed. “We should have done that a long time ago,” he said. However, they have no plans in the immediate future to open a second store, or a franchise.
“Smaller and simpler,” he said, “works for us.”
While he’s no stranger to his customers, some of Rudis’s best moments come in the workshop. “I get a nice satisfaction,” he said, “of making something nice that a homeowner can enjoy for years to come.”
He still cooks, mostly for his wife, and he appreciates the store’s offerings on a personal as well as professional level. “I’ve always had my eye,” he mused, “on one of our Amish-made ‘rainbow’ beds.”
Origin story
Rudis’ parents, Peter and Donna Rudis, moved up from Massachusetts to start the store in 2003. Like his son, Peter had been in the restaurant business, and “he wanted to do something different,” Jon observed. Peter bought a former eatery on Route 104, between New Hampton and Meredith. But he had another vision, according to the store’s website. Peter had accompanied his grandfather on scouting expeditions for the older man’s antique store in Lawrence, and Peter was looking for a way to recapture that “warm family feeling” of helping people furnish their homes.
He found it in wooden furniture.
Jon and his wife, Marilyn, moved to New Hampshire, and he took an active role with the store, when his parents needed more help. He’d always liked working with wood, and studied carpentry at the Lawrence vocational school before starting his food trucks.
For more information, visit countrycottagefurniture.com.