Habitat for Humanity ReStore: Find building supplies for home improvement or redecorate with gently used items.
Bill Iverson, manager for the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Newington, remembers one family who had been helped by the nonprofit into their forever home.
“They were practically in tears — it was the first time they had ever been able to have Thanksgiving in their own house,” Iverson said.
Habitat for Humanity is in the business of happy endings, and their ReStore on Woodbury Avenue in Newington helps fund those solutions, while giving Seacoast residents a way to enhance their own homes and do good at the same time.
On a recent Friday afternoon, the store’s customers showed no interest in hurrying home as they browsed furniture, plumbing or electrical supplies, art and an impressive collection of vinyl records. Marcie Bergan, CEO and executive director of Southern New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity, tugged on the leash of her Yorkshire terrier, Martini, as Martini strained toward the office door and a dozen new friends.
“She’s not for sale,” Bergan said with a smile.
But almost everything else is.
Filling a need
According to Bergan, the local ReStore is one of hundreds around the country where homeowners and apartment-dwellers can pick up gently used furniture at bargain prices. The store previously operated out of a Dover storefront, but there was little room. The store moved to its current digs, a former roller-skating rink, 11 years ago, and Bergan and Iverson both came on staff a year later.
The concept has caught on in the Seacoast and southern Maine, with sales rising from $23,000 per month to $68,000 per month over 10 years, according to Bergan.
Bergan attributed the store’s success to filling a need. “There’s a need for people to get rid of stuff, there’s a need for people to buy stuff,” she pointed out.
That includes everyone from a college student picking up a couch for $45 to home flippers to antique dealers. The shop has a strong relationship with several area dealers, who pick up choice items for resale or advise on pricing.
One local woman owns a shop specializing in Shabby Chic, and will visit weekly, pick up items, take them home and refurbish those for resale, Bergan said.
“I’ve even rebought stuff from her,” Bergan said.
The items on the shop floor come from a variety of sources, they said. When a big box store changes out its display kitchen, they contact the ReStore. The staff deals with contractors doing clean-outs. “A contractor will call us and say, ‘What day works for you guys?’ We arrange for a truck, and we get a whole kitchen.”
Other donations are as simple as “a family moves into a new house, and mom doesn’t like the kitchen,” Bergan noted.
The inventory changes daily, Iverson said. “You’ll never know what you’ll find.” While haggling isn’t allowed, he added that the staff will “take into consideration” a customer’s concern about an item’s pricing. Their volunteers include an art expert and an electrician, among others, who help them determine the value of a piece.
With the profits from the store, Habitat pays its six employees, keeps the lights on, and builds houses. The nonprofit has built 30 homes over the past 10 years, and is currently assisting a veteran’s family in Farmington, according to Bergan.
Furniture, home items and building supplies
For donations, they focus on furniture, building supplies, household goods and art. “We try to stay away from clothing,” Iverson said. “We also don’t take children’s furniture such as cribs and changing tables — there have been too many recalls.”
“We have a high standard for donations,” Bergan chimed in. “We won’t take a couch or a chair with a big hole in it. One person said a couch was in good condition, but when we turned it around, there was duct tape all over one side.”
When a piece meets their standards, there’s also a strong environmental benefit, according to Bergan. “Reselling the items keeps them out of the landfills.”
Iverson led the way around the store, stopping first at a selection of hutches, buffets, credenzas and desks. Couches and chairs are arranged like a furniture store, with Iverson noting, “We had so much upholstered furniture we had to knock a wall down.” A vintage hutch was going for $165, and sofas for $150 to $200.
The shop also has everything for the do-it-yourselfer, at do-it-yourself prices. Cast iron sinks go for $45 to $55, with Iverson observing, “You can’t touch that at retail.”
There are plumbing supplies, exterior and interior doors, windows and shutters.
Happy customers
Iverson greeted Jo Jordon of Dover by name. She has been shopping at the ReStore for 10 years. “I like the quality, the comprehensive collection, the prices,” she said. With ReStore finds, Jordon has turned a shed into a potting shed and enhanced a retaining wall with stone designs.
Her purchases on that Friday afternoon were more mundane: replacing a clothes dryer, picking up some paint roller covers, and swapping out her light switch plates.
“I like the idea that my money is going to a worthy cause,” Jordon said.
And Iverson, who began with the ReStore as a volunteer, has picked up some tricks of the decorating trade. Gesturing to the lampshade section, he mused, “The quickest way to change a room is to change the lighting.”
The store is located at 29 Fox Run Road and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit nhrestore.org.