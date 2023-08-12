Construction is all about the math.
When Lakes Region developer Mark Harvey asked Windham’s planning board for a break on the number of below-market workforce condos required as part of a larger project, he pointed to a provision in the town’s zoning regulations that allowed for flexibility.
But Harvey had to show his calculations.
The Alton Bay businessman detailed the costs for a new road, water hookups and construction of the units themselves in his argument for building fewer workforce units to make the numbers work.
But the planning board voted against the waiver.
Although the state needs tens of thousands of new housing units, developers and local boards continue to butt heads over the location and size of projects — and sometimes whether to build at all. Rising housing prices and fewer homes for sale, along with higher interest rates, have put further pressure on this housing-strapped state.
After losing, Harvey appealed to the state Housing Appeals Board and won. The town then went to the state Supreme Court and lost.
After the court issued its decision last October, a Windham planning board member criticized both bodies, as well as the Legislature, which created a law encouraging communities to be flexible in approving workforce housing.
“Someone needs to remind the New Hampshire Legislature and the Supreme Court about their duty and who they should be working to protect,” Matt Rounds wrote on Facebook.
Working on the Windham project for four years, Harvey said that if he had received town approval when he first asked, people would be living in those 16 detached condos by now.
“I think there are certain types of projects in the state that the towns are adverse to, and I think that the state should take over the planning process,” Harvey said in an interview at a Goffstown work site this month.
Second round
Harvey’s case is one of six proposed housing projects — representing a total of 800 new residential units — that have gone through or are scheduled for a second round of appeals before the state Housing Appeals Board. Three of those five cases are slated to be heard next month.
The appeals board hears from both the town and the developer before issuing a written decision, shaving months off what the Superior Court would take in such cases. The board reviews the files and actions that local land regulations boards took and can order decisions be overturned or reaffirmed or have cases sent back for further review with specific instructions.
“We look at what’s been put before us,” said Elizabeth Fischer, the board’s chair. “If there’s a history that we’ve dealt with already, we’ll take a look at it as well.”
Rounds, the Windham planning board member, went on social media to criticize the “ruling by the apparently, always-biased Housing Appeals Board (HAB).”
Fischer said every case produces people who are either happy or displeased. “That happens to be their opinion,” she said. “I don’t agree with it.”
Alex Mello, director of Windham’s community development department, said he was limited in what he could say because Harvey’s case is before the appeals board and another developer has filed a lawsuit in Rockingham County Superior Court also challenging the town’s workforce housing ordinance.
Windham has eight workforce housing units in town, not counting the six workforce condominiums the planning board approved for Harvey, according to Mello.
He declined to say specifically whether the town needed more workforce housing.
“I think if you read a lot of research and some analysis done by housing experts, they all seem to point to a regionwide lack of supply,” Mello said. “I think a healthy community from a housing standpoint would have different types of housing options for folks of all incomes.”
Manchester developer Dick Anagnost, the state’s largest builder of workforce housing, has had prolonged disputes with some communities to get workforce apartments approved.
“The home-rule sentiment at the town level is they’re only going to allow what they believe they need,” Anagnost said.
In late 2020, more than 1,100 Windham residents responded to a town survey. More than 70% said the town should try to limit residential growth or restrict residential growth as much as possible.
And more than two-thirds said Windham should try to limit workforce housing growth or restrict it as much as possible.
Planning board members are “aware of that survey and they might refer to it,” Mello said. “I don’t want to speculate what influences an individual member.”
Rounds said he couldn’t comment on Harvey’s case, which remains active.
“I hold the deliberative democracy of the New England town meeting in the highest regard. I also believe in free market capitalism,” Rounds said in an email. “Finally, I believe in the doctrine of popular sovereignty, which means elected officials are duty bound to represent the will of the voters.
“When it comes to land use board decisions, I always strive to be impartial and follow the zoning ordinances and subdivision regulations,” Rounds wrote.
A balancing act
Construction of workforce housing involves a balance of pricing below market value for a certain percentage of units in exchange for being given the right to build more units on a given property than normally allowed, increasing what is known as density.
Harvey originally submitted his application in December 2020 after a year of talking with the town and presenting conceptual plans, he said.
His proposal called for building 16 condos on Mammoth Road, including four workforce units, and retaining an existing single-family house.
Windham’s zoning ordinance requires that a minimum 50% of dwellings qualify as workforce housing when market-rate and workforce housing are part of the same development.
“If this percentage creates a financial burden and makes the development not financially viable, a waiver can be sought from the Planning Board to reduce this percentage,” the town ordinance reads. “The request for a waiver must be accompanied by financial documentation justifying such waiver request.”
Before his waiver request was denied in February 2021, Harvey had a financial analysis done that showed making 25% of units workforce would make the project profitable, so he asked that he be permitted to build four workforce units rather than eight.
The planning board denied the waiver.
The Housing Appeals Board’s July 2021 decision sent the case back to the Windham Planning Board “to reconsider an appropriate workforce housing percentage.”
Fifteen months later, the New Hampshire Supreme Court backed the appeals board’s decision.
The town ordinance could be interpreted “as placing the burden of identifying an appropriate workforce housing percentage below 50 percent solely upon the applicant seeking a waiver of the workforce housing requirement,” the court wrote.
Doing so “would impose an onerous burden on applicants in both time and financial resources” and would “contravene the legislature’s clear intent of encouraging the development of workforce housing throughout the state,” the high court wrote.
Changing math
This year, the developer provided new calculations to the planning board.
“The math has changed,” Harvey said this month. “Now, the math said that the reality was it would be only two workforce houses instead of four.”
A firm hired by Harvey projected in February that he would lose $284,314 if required to build eight workforce units, per the town’s 50% ordinance. With other costs, including paying for property taxes and interest on a construction loan, his loss would top a half-million dollars, according to an analysis by Jeffrey Donohoe Associates.
Building two workforce units would produce a profit of $71,446 before other costs produced an overall loss of $185,631, the analysis said.
The town hired its own financial consultant, BC Underwood LLC, which concluded that six workforce units “would be economically viable with a 16.4% return on investment,” according to a notice of decision by the planning board, which approved six.
In responding to the developer’s second go-round with the housing appeals board, Salem attorney Bernard Campbell defended the town’s actions.
“The inclusion of only two (2) workforce housing units is a form of ‘tokenism’ whose sole purpose is to take advantage of density and other relaxed development standards while lowering the overall percentage of workforce housing available within the community,” Campbell wrote.
Sarah Wrightsman, community engagement coordinator at New Hampshire Housing, said a mixed housing project in the state typically includes 10% to 20% workforce units.
Anagnost said, “Twenty percent is what we have found works … from an affordability aspect and still allows for the developer to make a profit.”
Higher interest rates are also working against workforce housing construction, Wrightsman said.
When interest rates go up, prices for affordable housing go down, because of the government’s formula for determining a ceiling for what developers can charge.
“Interest rates certainly make a difference,” Wrightsman said. The changes “can be real significant, unfortunately.”
This year, a condo or house classified as workforce housing can cost no more than $352,500 in Windham, based on 100% of the median area income of $118,600, according to Wrightsman. In 2021, when housing cost less to build, that number was $64,000 higher, she said.
“Higher interest rates mean a lower sales price,” said Harvey, who estimated he had spent more than $100,000 already on the project.
Mello didn’t want to comment on limits lowering on how much developers could charge for workforce housing in Windham.
“Generally, I think markets change every day. Every day, there’s different factors that affect a project’s pro forma (financial statement),” Mello said.
Today, Harvey is waiting for two cases to come before the Housing Appeals Board on Sept. 28, including the Windham project for a second time.
Repeated roadblocks
Not more than six miles away from Windham’s town hall, Pat Gendron said it has been “a nightmare” for him trying to secure zoning approvals from the town of Pelham to be able to sell 30 acres of land.
Gendron fought town leaders to be able to build 90 apartments, including 23 at below-market rents, on land he owned for nearly two decades.
The Pelham resident got a favorable ruling from the state Housing Appeals Board in 2021, received a variance from the town zoning board and was moving toward securing the Planning Board’s blessing.
Then he learned in 2022 that voters in March had approved a warrant article on workforce housing that effectively reduced the project’s size.
By that summer, all the below-market apartments had been erased from the project — costing future renters $1,000 or more in extra rent each month.
More recently a conservation commission member suggested the developer create a conservation easement for land not slated for the housing project. The town’s response to the project’s filing with the Housing Appeals Board confirmed that.
“I think they’re pushing this for me to sell it to the town,” Gendron said last week. “I’ll give it away first (to someone else) for all the stuff they’ve put me through.”
Attorney John Ratigan, representing Pelham before the housing board, didn’t return a message seeking comment.
The first time around, the housing appeals board returned Gendron’s case to the local board to reconsider a variance request.
Come Sept. 5, attorneys will argue to save the project — and Gendron’s land sale — again.
“Before we were in front of it for a variance,” Gendron said. “Now we’re in front of it for a builder’s remedy. The town won’t have any say in it if this passes.”