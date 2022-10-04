Construction crews continue to tear down old brick industrial buildings just off Manchester's Elm Street to make way for nearly 250 new apartments.
The apartments are being developed by Boston-based Jones Street Investment Partners. The four-story building is expected to include a fitness center, club room, co-working space, pet spa, bike racks, two outdoor courtyards featuring fire pits, a bocce court and a roof deck with views of the Merrimack River.
The apartments are located diagonally across the SNHU Arena and behind Murphy’s Taproom. Market Basket is across West Auburn Street.
The company is planning an official groundbreaking in November.
Another Massachusetts developer, Bridgewater Company, will soon tear down the old Athens Restaurant and Central Ale House on Central Street to build an eight-story, mixed-use building with 77 one- and two-bedroom apartments. The project — to be called Grand Central Suites — goes before the planning board Thursday night.
Amenities will include a coffee lounge, master control tablets for scheduling housekeeping, dry-cleaning pickup, room service from in-building restaurants and grocery ordering. Developer Nazar Vincent previously said he is considering valet parking.
“Improvements at the streetscape around the building will help improve public safety by improving the hardscape, accessibility, and lighting at these locations,” the application reads.
Both projects include parking underneath the buildings.
The city has an apartment vacancy rate less than 1%, said Will Stewart, Ward 2 alderman and executive director of Stay Work Play.
“We need all the units we can get,” he said.
The amenities being offered at both complexes will be attractive, especially to those who like to live within walking distance of downtown, he said.
“I think the location is ideal because they can walk. You don’t have to own a car to be able to get to so many of the things you want and need in life, from a grocery store being right there to the restaurant and bars and shopping,” Stewart said. “It is all at your doorstep.”
The two projects are among several proposed for downtown Manchester, including the conversion of office space at the Odd Fellows building on Hanover Street and Brady Sullivan Plaza.
The city also reached a deal with a Florida developer to redevelop the Pearl Street Lot and Hartnett Lot into more than 500 mixed-use, mixed-income housing developments.
A California developer, Lincoln Avenue Capital, plans 215 affordable units and a parking lot for Chestnut Street on the site of the city’s old police station, which will be torn down.
Red Oak is completing construction on 90 units on Elm Street across from Market Basket.
Even with all the new units, Stewart doesn’t think the city has reached saturation.
“With the vacancy rates at 1% in the city as a whole, the demand seems to be there,” he said.
Another benefit is the housing units likely will stir up the need for more shops and restaurants.
“It will make downtown more attractive to more people,” Stewart said. “They will have more options.”
Jones Street Investment Partners project also includes the demolition of the former John B. Varick Company agricultural store at 24 Depot St. The space most recently was used as a restaurant.
Mayor Joyce Craig touted the Jones Street project on Facebook.
“Improvements to the Gaslight District are part of the Manchester Master Plan and this development is a great first step,” she wrote.