Construction crews continue to tear down old brick industrial buildings just off Manchester's Elm Street to make way for nearly 250 new apartments.

The apartments are being developed by Boston-based Jones Street Investment Partners. The four-story building is expected to include a fitness center, club room, co-working space, pet spa, bike racks, two outdoor courtyards featuring fire pits, a bocce court and a roof deck with views of the Merrimack River.

Jones Street Investments Apartment Project

The developer of the 250-apartment complex to be built between West Auburn and Depot streets contends few children will live in the development and is seeking a cut in Manchester’s school impact fee.
Gaslight District demo

